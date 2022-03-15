March 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Company News

RCB Bank brings Apple Pay with Mastercard to clients

By Press Release00
RCB Bank is bringing its customers Apple Pay with Mastercard, a safer, more secure and private way to pay that helps customers avoid handing their payment card to someone else, touching physical buttons or exchanging cash – all while using the power of the iPhone to protect every transaction.

Customers simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment. Every Apple Pay purchase is secure as it is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code. Apple Pay is accepted in grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, retail stores, and many more places.

Customers can also use Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, and Mac to make faster and more convenient purchases in apps, or on the web in Safari, without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information. Apple Pay makes it easier to pay for food and grocery deliveries, online shopping, transportation, and parking, among other things; it can also be used to make in-app payments on Apple Watch.

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When customers use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor kept on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element – an industry-standard, certified chip, designed to store the payment information safely on the device.

Apple Pay is easy to set up. On iPhone, simply open the Wallet app, tap +, and follow the steps to add RCB Mastercard credit or debit cards. Once customers add an RCB Mastercard card to iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac, they can start using Apple Pay on that device right away. Customers will continue to receive all of the benefits offered by RCB Bank’s cards.

For more information on Apple Pay, please visit: http://www.apple.com/apple-pay/

For more information on RCB Bank, please visit: https://rcbcy.com/en/remote-banking/apple-pay

