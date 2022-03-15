March 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two Cypriots known to be in ravaged Mariupol

By Anna Savva073
file photo: the aftermath of artillery shelling by russia is seen on a residential area, in mariupol
File photo: The aftermath of Russian artillery shelling in Mariupol

Two of 39 Cypriots or Ukrainians with Cyprus-links in war torn Ukraine are in Mariupol, which has been besieged by Russian forces, with no water or electricity and scarce food and medicine, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Cyprus foreign ministry spokesman Demetris Demetriou told CyBC that in view of the life-threatening situation, the ministry had on Monday deemed it necessary to issue an appeal for a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors so that civilians can be evacuated.

Demetriou said two Cypriots live permanently in the area of Mariupol. Overall, there are 39 Cypriots – including four Ukrainians with links to Cyprus – who are permanent residents of Ukraine scattered around the country.

The ministry has contacted them all by telephone, urging them to take refuge in a safe place until they can be evacuated if they so wish.

Meanwhile, speaking to Radio Active also on Tuesday, Demetriou said the situation in Mariupol was unprecedented.

“The effort is for a ceasefire to be agreed, for humanitarian corridors to be created so that the civilians can be evacuated safely. The situation in Mariupol is unprecedented, as it is cut off from provisions and medicine and there is no water or electricity,” he said.

 

