Investigations after Paphos kiosk robbed at gunpoint

Paphos police on Wednesday said they were investigating after a kiosk was robbed at gunpoint in Chlorakas.

The robbery took place around 11.10pm on Tuesday, when a man, who was wearing black clothes, gloves and had his face covered entered a kiosk on Archiepiskopos Makarios avenue and, speaking in Greek, demanded the money from the register while holding a pistol.

When the 46-year-old female employee told him there was no money in the cash register, he walked behind the counter and pulled out the entire register drawer along with the money, estimated at €1,800, police said.

The man, who had arrived at the scene with a stolen car, fled on foot.

Officers were called at the scene for examinations while the owner of the stolen car is expected to be called in for questioning later Wednesday.

Police said another kiosk in the district was targeted by robbers earlier this week.

According to the complaint filed to the police on Tuesday night, a man with a covered face and black clothes entered a kiosk on Priamos street at around 11pm on Monday and demanded money holding a fake pistol.

However, the 47-year-old employee refused to give him any money so he fled the scene.

