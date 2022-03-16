March 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Over 30 people have changed name and gender on official documents in last six years

By Antigoni Pitta00
document 428331 960 720
Photo: Pixabay

The interior ministry said on Wednesday that 32 people have changed their name and gender on their official government documents in the past six years.

The data for the years 2016-2021 was provided upon the request of Akel MP Giorgos Koukoumas.

According to Interior Minister Nicos Nouris, his ministry has granted all requests lodged by people wanting to change their name and gender on official documents.

Because of the unique nature of these requests, all local authorities have been instructed to examine such them according to the provisions of the relevant personal data protection laws.

Nouris also said that his ministry is working with the law commissioner’s office on a new bill recognising the right of individuals to define their gender as they wish without needing a psychological evaluation or gender reassignment surgery.

The bill will also regulate various issues surrounding the issuance of new documents or certificates with a revised registered gender, name and form of the surname of the applicant.

