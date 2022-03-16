March 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

UCy to grant ten scholarships to refugee students from Ukraine

By Christodoulos Mavroudis00
university of cyprus

The University of Cyprus (UCy) has decided to grant ten full scholarships to refugee students from Ukraine, it said on Wednesday.

The scholarships concern five undergraduate and five post graduate programmes along with Greek language classes and will cover both university fees and monthly living expenses.

UCy said it aims to support and enable Ukrainian students who have been forcefully displaced and made to abandon their life plans.

The university said it has relations with the Mariupol State University, the V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University and the Odessa National Economics University.

“We will welcome Ukrainian students with love and care and will provide support in these hard and unjust times,” it concluded.

