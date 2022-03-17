March 17, 2022

Journalists’ union donates €1000 to Ukrainian media fund

By Christodoulos Mavroudis00
rescuers work next to a residential building damaged by shelling in kyiv

The Cyprus journalists’ union said on Thursday it is €1000 to a special relief fund for Ukrainian journalists.

It described it as a “a meagre but essential sum in regard to its symbolism”.

The special relief fund has been set up by the European and International Journalists Association, whose actions the UCJ has aligned itself with since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

The UCJ said it stands in solidarity with the Union of Ukrainian Journalists and the Independent Media Trade Union who were forced to relocate west of Kyiv as a result of hostilities.

“UCJ’s governing board is ready and willing to offer further assistance to our Ukrainian colleagues in any way and kind it is deemed necessary,” a union press release said.

 

