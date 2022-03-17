March 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ministers meet to coordinate help for Ukrainian refugee arrivals

By Staff Reporter00
nouris meeting

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris is coordinating a meeting on Thursday to discuss how to manage the arrivals of Ukrainian refugees in Cyprus

It is attended by other relevant ministers and will discuss access to housing, jobs, healthcare and education.

The meeting is taking place at the finance ministry.

On Wednesday a coordination meeting was also held at the foreign ministry to arrange a second package of humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

According to a tweet post by the foreign ministry, the package includes food aid, medicines, medical supplies and Civil Protection equipment.

