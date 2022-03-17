New exhibitions opening in Nicosia and Limassol

New art exhibitions will open on Friday in Nicosia and Limassol. The 14th edition of Lush Art in Difficult Times launches this weekend, hosted at Limassol’s isnotgallery with 18 participating artists. The title of this series of annual exhibitions aims to mould to the characteristics of the times, presenting numerous types of art genres.
During the 13 editions of the event works were presented by renowned but also young and emerging Cypriot artists, as well as works by artists from all over Europe. In this year’s edition, emphasis is being laid on painting and sketching, mixed media works and more. These make up the main body of the month-long exhibits whose purpose is to present works of art at affordable prices. Thus, this year, the prices of the presented works start at €50, with a maximum price of €500.
Also opening this Friday is Leontios Toumpouris’ solo exhibition titled Reconfiguring Motions which was funded by the Cultural Services of the ministry of education and developed at CYENS Thinker Maker Space. This is a site-responsive installation hosted at Korai that consists of video and sculpture. The exhibited work is the result of a research project that involves interrelations of walking and making, migration and land.
“Leontios Toumpouris’ methods of gesture and contorted body action crawl into his new work in ways to be inferred by viewers through motion,” writes Maria Petrides in the exhibition text. “In the last years, Toumpouris has built affiliations, often through engravings, with a variety of matter: clay, leather, steel, glass, and digital print on paper; for the current work, his making processes have taken an expansive reach in stretching the physical boundaries of his studio and natural space to meet in the installation presented in Korai.”
Lush Art in Difficult Times
Annual group exhibition. March 18 – April 15. Isnotgallery, Limassol. Opening night: 7.30pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10am-1pm, 3pm-6pm. Saturday: 10am-1.30pm. Sunday-Monday by appointment. Tel: 99-569498. www.isnotgallery.com
Reconfiguring Motions
Solo exhibition by Leontios Toumpouris. March 18 – Aprl 3. Korai space, Nicosia. opening night: 5pm-9pm. Wednesday – Friday: 5pm-8pm, Saturday – Sunday: 11am–6pm and by appointment via [email protected] or 99-090773