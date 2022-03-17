March 17, 2022

Russian government sites facing unprecedented cyber attacks

Russian government websites are facing unprecedented cyber-attacks and technical efforts are being made to filter foreign web traffic, the TASS news agency cited the digital ministry as saying on Thursday.

Russian government entities and state-owned companies have been targeted over events in Ukraine, with the websites of the Kremlin, flagship carrier Aeroflot AFLT.MM and major lender Sberbank SBER.MM among those to have seen outages or temporary access issues in recent weeks. Read full story

The ministry was working to adjust to the new conditions, it said, as cyber-attacks ratchet up.

“If previously their power at peak moments reached 500 gigabytes, then now it is at 1 terabyte,” the ministry said. “That is two to three times more powerful than the most serious incidents of this kind that have been previously reported.”

As Russia becomes increasingly isolated from global financial systems and supply chains, the government has proposed a raft of measures to support the IT sector, among others.

Technology firms will have access to preferential tax and lending conditions and the digital ministry has previously suggested Russian IT companies discuss a phased transfer of technical support components with foreign firms.

Citing draft government documents, Interfax reported late on Wednesday that the digital ministry had proposed allocating 14 billion roubles ($134.30 million) to support IT companies in the form of grants.

Reuters could not immediately verify that report.

