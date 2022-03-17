March 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Two jailed for drugs

By Staff Reporter00
jail

Larnaca criminal court on Thursday sentenced a 42-year-old woman to 11 years in prison and a 59-year-old man to 10 after finding them guilty in a drug related case, police said.

The two were in a taxi that was stopped by anti-narcotics officers on November 13 last year after it left a parcel delivery company in Larnaca.

The taxi was searched and in the boot police found 18.7 kilos of cannabis in eight nylon bags inside two packages.

Related Posts

Obsession with wave breakers ‘reckless’, say NGOs

Anna Savva

Attorney-general orders probe into claims of migrant exploitation

Constantinos Tsindas

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Journalists’ union donates €1000 to Ukrainian media fund

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Ex-director of Limassol theatre denies embezzling over €200,000

Anna Savva

Coronavirus: 12 people booked after 1,609 checks

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign