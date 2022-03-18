March 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Number of deaths revised up by five, cases down 1,291

By Staff Reporter01
file photo: file photo: a computer image created by nexu science communication together with trinity college in dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to covid 19

The health ministry on Friday reported another five deaths from Covid-19, all of which occurred last year, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 910 from the previously reported 905.

Of these, 551 are men and 359 are women

The five deaths were recorded between August and October 2021 and reported to the authorities at a later stage. They concern one man aged 83 and four women aged 68, 66, 96 and 68.

The ministry also revised the total number of cases up to March 14 down – from the 356,784 it had reported to 355,493.

The revisions emerged in the framework of the preparation of the National Report. It said that by analysing the epidemiological data for the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry has updated its database, having recorded and verified all the data reported in the previous months to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit.

As a result, the total number of cases as of March 14 is 355,493 and not 356,784. “Therefore, from today’s daily announcement, the new cases will be added to the total number of 366,452,” it said.

The Health Ministry said that this practice, of regularly updating the databases, is applied by all states, both for transparency and for the correct and complete recording of epidemiological surveillance data. It added that it is doing the same, and that it will be keeping the public informed of any new data it records, for transparency reasons.

