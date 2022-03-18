Huge response from public in support of Ukrainians in Cyprus

An article last week in the Cyprus Mail highlighting the work of volunteers offering support for Ukrainians in Cyprus sparked a strong response from readers who wanted to know what they could do to help.

People all over Cyprus have come forward, from all walks of life and situations. CY4UA (Cyprus for Ukraine), the volunteer organisation involved, has provided some of the messages sent to Iryna Manukovska, one of the coordinators who had spoken to the Cyprus Mail last week.

It includes a message from a Ukrainian father, currently in Boston but whose family is fleeing Odessa, and who had read the Cyprus Mail article.

“I saw your name mentioned in the newspaper article about Ukrainian refugees. My family fled Odessa and are arriving in Cyprus this week. They have housing available through friends for a few days, but unsure on what to do next. I am wondering if you might have any contact information on any help available. I am trying to help them out and coordinate, but I am in Boston and can’t find much information online so far,” the message read.

Another said: “Hi Iryna, we have a collection of clothes in Pissouri for Ukrainian refugees, would you like them?”

And yet another went: “I am a teacher at the English School in Nicosia. We’re looking to support Ukrainian people fleeing to Cyprus in any way we can, food, clothes, books.”

Over the past week, the speedily established organisation that can be reached at https://cy4ua.com/language/en/ , has come to the aid of 599 Ukrainians, more than half of whom are refugees, and the rest people who were either living temporarily in Cyprus or visiting and now have no home to go back to.

They have arranged accommodation, basic foodstuffs, clothing and other supplies; volunteers working all hours are finding it hard to sort everything out, as people keep coming in with donations, CY4UA say.

With the support of the Ukrainian embassy and Hope for Children charity, CY4UA has organised a group of coordinators, who take in and quickly process written requests by Ukrainians looking for shelter, requiring basic supplies or financial assistance, and get to these people quickly.

Anyone wishing to help follows the same fast track process; volunteers willing to provide accommodation, make a donation, give food, medicine and supplies or assist with logistics.

In close cooperation with Hope for Children, collection points have been organised, operating from 10am to 1pm. Call 1466 for details or visit www.uncrcpc.org.cy

Here are the collection points:

Paphos 8 Androcleous, Anastasia Court Aprt. 107, 8010 Paphos Limassol 19 Eyrikleias street, Kato Polemidia Nicosia 75 Limassol Avenue, Office 201, 2121 Nicosia

There’s even thought of opening a Ukrainian House in Paphos and CY4UA is looking for space free of charge, on the basis of sponsorship for rent and communal expenses.

“The idea is to create an information point for legal issues the refugees might face, English classes for children and adults, who only speak Ukrainian and most importantly, psychological support,” says CY4UA.

The public can support humanitarian actions by:

-Making monetary donations to Hope For Children:

HOPE FOR CHILDREN – HD

Acc. no. 35700561179

IBAN: CY69002001950000357005611798

SWIFT: BCYPCY2N

The war torn stories are endless. An employee of The Bay Tree in Pissouri, one of the many Ukrainians living in Cyprus, wants to help family and friends, living in a city directly affected by the war.

So the restaurant is organising a barbecue on Sunday March 20, with all the proceeds going towards this humanitarian initiative.