March 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Kremlin calls Biden irritable and forgetful, says he insulted Putin

By Reuters News Service00
u.s. president biden celebrates st. patrick’s day at the white house
The Kremlin said Biden's remarks appeared to have been fuelled by irritation, fatigue and forgetfulness REUTERS/Leah Millis

The Kremlin on Friday called comments by U.S. President Joe Biden about his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “personal insults” and said Biden’s remarks appeared to have been fuelled by irritation, fatigue and forgetfulness.

Biden has labelled Putin a “war criminal” and a “murderous dictator” in recent days after the Russian leader last month sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what he called a special operation to degrade its military capabilities and root out people he called dangerous nationalists.

“We hear and see statements that are actually personal insults to President Putin,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“Given such irritability from Mr Biden, his fatigue and sometimes forgetfulness…fatigue that leads to aggressive statements, we will not make harsh assessments, so as not to cause more aggression.”

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance against Russian forces and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow in an effort to force it to withdraw.

