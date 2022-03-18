March 18, 2022

Russian missiles hit area near airport in Ukraine’s Lviv, mayor says

russia's invasion of ukraine continues
Smoke rises from a factory building near Lviv airport, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Russian missiles struck an area near the airport of Ukraine‘s western city of Lviv on Friday, its mayor Andriy Sadovy said, though he added that the airport itself had not been attacked.

Authorities are assessing the situation and will issue updates, he said.

Earlier, television station Ukraine 24 said at least three explosions had been heard in the city.

