March 19, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades to take part in EU leaders meetings in coming days

By Gina Agapiou00
The Ukraine crisis and recent developments will be at the centre of the discussions of the European Council in Brussels, which will be attended by President Nicos Anastasiades, a government statement said Saturday.

The European Council Summit will take place on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday afternoon, US President Joe Biden will take part in the meeting to discuss with the leaders of the member states and presidents of EU institutions support to Ukraine and its people, after the country was invaded by Russian troops late February, a written statement by the director of the president’s press office Andreas Iosif said.

EU leaders at the European Council are also expected to discuss energy issues, in particular the increase in energy prices and issues related to the EU’s energy supply. Issues relating to the areas of defence and security, economy and the development of the pandemic are, among others, on the agenda of the upcoming summit.

In view of the European Council, Anastasiades will participate in a teleconference of a small group of EU leaders on Tuesday following an invitation from President Charles Michel.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers will also take place on the same day.

The previous day, on Monday, Anastasiades will present together with the relevant ministers and the commissioner for the development of mountain communities, the revised housing plans and allowances for residents of mountainous, marginal and disadvantaged rural areas.

During the presentation, the president will also analyse the progress of the implementation of the national strategy for the development of mountain communities.

The presentation follows a meeting held on March 14, at which the progress of programmes and projects implemented in mountain areas under the policies and actions included in the national strategy for the development of mountain communities was assessed.

