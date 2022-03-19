March 19, 2022

Man jailed 8 years for human trafficking

A 52-year-old man was sentenced to eight years in prison for human trafficking, sexual exploitation, money laundering and living of earnings of prostitution.

According to the police announcement, investigations started in November 2020, following a tip-off from a citizen who called the office for combating trafficking in persons.

The office, in collaboration with the Limassol police, organised an operation during which they discovered the defendant had deceived a European woman, transported her in the island and sexually exploited her for one and a half years.

Police said the man was sentenced Friday by the Limassol criminal court.

The woman was referred to a shelter for victims of human trafficking for her safety, police said.

