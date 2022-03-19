March 19, 2022

Police have strong sense of social responsibility says chief

Police is an institution with a strong sense of social responsibility, chief Stelios Papatheodorou said on Saturday in his address at the 22nd march for love in support of paediatric cancer.

Papatheodorou was speaking after he kicked off part of the motorcade at the D’Avilla moat, as part of the One Dream One Wish foundation annual event which aims to raise awareness about cancer in children and raise funds to support the work of the charity.

Police’s support in the work of the association is a given, the chief said, explaining that police is an institution with a strong sense of social responsibility and will continue to put social contribution high on its priorities.

Referring to the child patients, Papatheodorou said through their struggle “they become true and visible examples, for each one of us and our society as a whole”.

