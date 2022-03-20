March 20, 2022

Cyprus

Police investigate theft from disabled man

By Staff Reporter00

Police are investigating a theft in Ayia Napa, after a man in his 30’s yanked a cross from a 56-year-old disabled man.

Head of Famagusta police Steve Theodoulou said the incident took place on Friday at 1pm by the Ayia Napa seaside pedestrian path.

The 56-year-old was in the Ammos tous Kambouri area and at some point, an unknown man approached him who appeared to have been hiding in the bushes.

Speaking to him in a Cypriot dialect, the man, who appeared to be around 35 years old, asked the older man for money.

While the 56-year-old was trying to get cash, the culprit noticed two gold chains and a gold cross around the man’s neck, which he yanked from him and ran off.

The suspect is described as average built with short, black hair, a bear and wearing dark clothes.

He left in a silver vehicle, possibly a Suzuki or Toyota which had stickers on the side.

Anyone with any information is called to Famagusta CID.

