March 20, 2022

Cyprus Mail
World

S.Korea, Germany hold energy talks in Qatar amid Ukraine conflict

By Reuters News Service00
saad sharida al kaabi, energy minister of qatar meets with german economy minister robert habeck, in doha
Saad Sharida al-Kaabi, Energy Minister of Qatar meets with German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, in Doha, Qatar March 20, 2022. Qatar News Agency/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY

German and South Korean officials held talks in gas-rich Qatar on Sunday, underlining efforts by major energy importers to find alternatives to Russian supplies amid disruptions to oil and gas markets caused by the Ukraine war.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum and German Economy Minister Robert Habeck for talks on bilateral cooperation focusing on the energy sector, the state Qatar News Agency reported.

The Gulf Arab state is the world’s top exporter of liquefied natural gas and holds the third largest gas reserves after Russia and Iran.

Kim also met Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani for talks touching on investment, energy, health, agriculture, security and sports, especially the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Doha, QNA said.

Related Posts

Car drives into Belgian carnival troupe, kills six

Reuters News Service

Turkey says Russia and Ukraine nearing agreement on ‘critical’ issues

Staff Reporter

Zelenskiy says Russia wages ‘terror’, Mariupol says thousands deported

Reuters News Service

Zelenskiy tells Russia to hold peace talks now or suffer for generations

Reuters News Service

Brexit shows Britons love freedom in same way as Ukrainians, Johnson says

Reuters News Service

Russia ridicules idea that cosmonauts wore yellow in support of Ukraine

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign