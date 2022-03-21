March 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Podcast

Cyprus News Digest: Women, peace-building and climate change in a divided Cyprus

By Rosie Charalambous01
file photo: clouds gather but produce no rain as cracks are seen in the dried up municipal dam in drought stricken graaff reinet
File photo: Clouds gather but produce no rain as cracks are seen in the dried up municipal dam in drought-stricken Graaff-Reinet, South Africa

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • Women, peace-building and climate change in a divided Cyprus; are new synergies needed for success?
  • Women bear the brunt of conflict: the basics are ignored
  • Cyprus marks World Oral Health Day with free checkups

Also available HERE

Related Posts

Media for niche groups

Eleni Philippou

Cold snap to persist until weekend, zero inland (Updated)

Constantinos Tsindas

Go back in time: Time travel movies to watch on streaming platforms on the island

Constantinos Psillides

Farmers and livestock protest rising prices in Nicosia (video)

Staff Reporter

Arrest after illegal sale of petrol in Paphos

Constantinos Tsindas

Evaluation drilling completed at Glafcos 2, high quality natural gas found

Constantinos Tsindas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign