Hot and sunny weather will once again be the order of the day on Sunday, though tempered by the odd low cloud in parts.

Temperatures will rise to 38 degrees Celsius inland, 30 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 33 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 31 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain clear, though light fog and mist is forecast for the early hours of Monday morning.

Temperatures will drop to 22 degrees Celsius inland and on the south and east coasts, and to 21 degrees Celsius on the west and north coasts and in the mountains.

The new week will begin with mostly clear skies, though increased cloud cover will be possible in parts, and rain is forecast in the mountains for Wednesday.

Temperatures are to remain at their current levels until at least the middle of the week.