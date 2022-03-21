March 21, 2022

Two arrests over string of armed robberies in Paphos

By Iole Damaskinos00
Two men, aged 26 and 27, have been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of several kiosks in the Paphos district.

According to a Paphos police department spokesperson five cases of robbery and one attempted robbery in kiosks are being investigated.

On Sunday night police arrested the two men, who had been wanted for some days. Both are said to have been questioned by police previously for possession of drugs, theft and burglary.

During interrogation, the 27-year-old allegedly admitted his participation in some of the five armed robberies. He is also said to have admitted to the burglary of a pharmacy in Polis Chrysochous, and appears to be connected with other thefts, as well as an arson of a vehicle.

The 26-year-old, who was also wanted for a previous robbery in a restaurant, is being interrogated.

