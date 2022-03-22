March 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cabinet approves €2.59m aid for farmers for damage to crops

By Staff Reporter01
ΠτΔ – Συνεδρία Υπουργικού Συμβουλ
The Cabinet

Cabinet on Tuesday approved €2.529m in financial aid to farmers affected by adverse weather last year, deputy government spokeswoman Niovi Parisinou said.

In a written announcement, Parisinou said the aid cover the cultivating period of 2020-2021 during which grain, olive, grape, and banana cultivations suffered serious damage, affecting a number of farmers.

Related Posts

RCB sells big loan portfolio to Hellenic Bank

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Coronavirus: Cabinet discusses fourth dose amid surge in cases

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus, Israel joint exercise at Larnaca airport

Iole Damaskinos

Nicosia communities protest asphalt factory move to Mitsero (updated)

Gina Agapiou

Cypriots expect more jobs, better quality of life from green transition

Jonathan Shkurko

Larnaca bus employees return to work, Nicosia continues strikes (updated)

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign