March 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Valuables worth €80,000-€100,000 stolen in Limassol burglary

By Iole Damaskinos01

Jewellery and other items, valued at €80,000 to €100,000 were stolen on Monday night from the home of a 62-year-old businessman in the Germasogeia area of ​​Limassol.

According to the Limassol police, the burglary took place between 7:30 and 8:45pm, while the occupants were on the ground floor of the house, unaware of anything.

Using a ladder, the perpetrators entered the first floor, through a bedroom sliding window and stole the goods.

Evidence has been collected for ongoing investigation.

