Cyprus needs EU support ‘at all levels’ in dealing with migration, Nouris says

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris sounded the alarm about the increasing migratory flow to Cyprus on Wednesday during a meeting with the leader of Dipa Marios Garoyian.

Following the meeting, Nouris said the number of migrants arriving on the island had decisively and rapidly increased in recent months, adding that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine had caused even more arrivals.

“The war is a tragic aspect of our life today and we will have to deal with refugees arriving from Ukraine,” Nouris said.

“However, data shows that the vast majority of migrants arrive in Cyprus from Turkey. It is now clear that we can no longer passively accept everyone here. We need to make it clear to the EU that we need support at all levels. We also need our parties to cooperate among them and agree on what strategies to adopt to curb the issue.”

Nouris said it was time to implement an effective management strategy as far as migrants and asylum seekers were concerned.

“It will need to substantiated by concrete actions, such stricter monitoring of the Green Line and the return of migrants to countries considered safe,” he said.

Cyprus recorded the highest number of first-time asylum applicants relative to the population in the EU in 2021, with 14,799 first-time applicants per million residents, according to a Eurostat report released on Wednesday.

The figure is several times above the EU average of 1,196 first-time asylum applicants per million population.

Nouris mentioned Greece as a successful example, explaining that, from 78,000 irregular migrants making their way into the country in 2020, through targeted actions and practices, the number was lowered to 4,800 the following year.

“So far in 2022, Cyprus has already received over 4,800 asylum applications. Such a high number by March will surely increase to levels we can no longer sustain by the end of the year.”

“It will be an extremely aggravating picture which I very much doubt we will be able to manage. We have already exceeded our own capacity in the reception centres, so it is imperative that actions to prevent the increase of the migratory flux are swiftly implemented.”

Nouris also added that the migration department has already started handing out residence permits to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war.

“War refugees from Ukraine will be allowed to stay for 12 months in Cyprus, where we will support them as far as housing, food, education and healthcare are concerned,” Nouris said.

So far, around 700 applications for temporary protection have been filed by Ukrainian refugees, according to the Interior Minister.

Garoyian said his party respects the humanitarian commitment Cyprus has towards people looking for a better future, but added that Cyprus needs to protect its citizens and safeguard the social fabric of the country.

“We also have to keep in mind the impact that the migratory flow has on our state coffers. `

“There is a framework of rules and procedures in every other European country. Cyprus cannot be the exception. We need to respect migrants, but at the same time we need to safeguard our security,” Garoyian said.