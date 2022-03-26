March 26, 2022

Earth Hour: A reminder that small action can make a big difference

 Municipalities, organisations and other bodies will participate in the Earth Hour movement and go dark for one hour on Saturday to spread awareness for the protection of planet.

Earth Hour takes place every year between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on the last Saturday of March when supporters in over 190 countries and territories unite to bring attention to the effects of climate change and remind that small actions can make a difference.

The theme for 2022 is ‘Shape our Future’ according to Earth Hour official website.

Announcing its participation, the house of representatives said the annual environmental campaign highlights the “importance of collective action to tackle the climate crisis”.

“Climate change and global warming are leading to prolonged periods of drought…resulting in worsening problems of water scarcity and desertification,” the federation of environmental organisations said in their own statement to mark the day.

The destruction of nature, they added, endangers the very existence of humanity, hence immediate action is needed with the strengthening of the current national environmental policy.

Meanwhile, the youth branch of the Green Party announced various events for Friday and Saturday to mark the campaign and invited people to join them to “give a resounding message of hope and unity for a better planet with the power of music”.

During the Earth Hour on Saturday, greens will turn off the lights at the Melina Mercouri hall in Nicosia, with the music of Minus One.

The municipalities of Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos are also expected to take part and have called on residents and business owners to turn off their non-essential electric lights at 8.30pm.

Some municipalities have also announced special events to mark the day.

Limassol municipality will hold an event at the entrance of the district’s municipal hall with music from the children of the city’s music school at 8.15pm before turning of the lights at the hall while Paphos music school students will participate in the event at Kennedy square in Yeroskipou at 8.30pm.

