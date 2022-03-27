March 27, 2022

Man 74, killed in traffic accident

By Staff Reporter00
Limassol General Hospital

A 74-year-old man was killed in a traffic accident on Saturday night in Limassol after his vehicle collided with car driven by a 46-year-old on a busy street.

The accident happened shortly after 6pm on Paphos Street, according to police.

The pensioner’s car was hit by a vehicle coming out of a petrol station and was attempting to turn right.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to the Limassol hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police are investigating the full circumstances of the accident. The other driver has not yet been arrested.

