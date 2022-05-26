Daily News Briefing

May 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
By Paul Lambis044
In today’s episode, there are increasing signs that the tourism industry is getting back on its feet, as hotels in the Famagusta region are expecting to see occupancy rates of 80 percent over the Kataklysmos weekend with a surge of local interest. In other news, a secondary school student has filed a complaint that she was sexually harassed and abused in a classroom during school hours, and a retired military doctor has been arrested in connection with a ring offering families a way to pay their son’s way out of the army, it came to light on Wednesday.

