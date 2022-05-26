May 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Driver involved in death of teen mother jailed for 15 months

By Anna Savva0899
Limassol court

The driver of a vehicle involved in a collision which led to the death of an 18-year-old mother of two was jailed for 15 months on Thursday after being found guilty of causing death by negligence.

Limassol district court also stripped the 23-year-old man of his driving licence for two years.

The fatal accident occurred in the Limassol district on September 14, 2020.

The victim died of severe head injuries.

A mother of two infants, she was a passenger in the car driven by her partner who was 21 at the time.

The accident happened at 12:10am on the main Kantou-Kyvides road after the driver lost control of the car which overturned into a field and crashed into the wall of a house. He sustained injuries and received treatment at Limassol general hospital.

Police said at the time that the driver was speeding and that neither he nor his passenger were wearing a seatbelt.

Related Posts

Man, 63 arrested after allegedly shooting son during argument

Elias Hazou

Kasoulides meets Egyptian counterpart in Cairo

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Police asked to investigate stillbirth at Limassol clinic

Elias Hazou

Appeals court says minor children’s views should have been heard in parental vax dispute

Elias Hazou

National strategy to reduce heart attacks and strokes slated for 2023

Sarah Ktisti

MPs agree it’s time to change how Cybc operates to ensure impartiality

Sarah Ktisti
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign