May 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Painted T-shirts help spread happiness for children with cancer

By Gina Agapiou01
284103207 1674771379582668 5410272007672183378 n

Children patients of the paediatric oncology clinic at Makarios hospital have decorated white T-shirts with their definitions of happiness and displayed them at the health facility.

The children identified happiness with their favourite hobbies or nature, while among the written messages were “to spend quality time with my family” and “to beat cancer”. Others decorated the T-shirts with drawings.

On Saturday morning, the T-shirts will be taken down, hung on a rope and taken by cyclists to the centre of Nicosia for the “largest ever laundry spread in the capital”.

284021512 1674771152916024 5293747726893147832 n

The T-shirts are among a total of 3,500, most of them decorated by Nicosia school children. They will be exhibited from 11am to 8pm on Stasikratous street and side roads.

The initiative is part of a charity event to support the work of the One dream one wish, an NGO for cancer-afflicted children, coordinator of the event Georgia Solomou wrote on her social media.

Rizokarpaso nursery and primary school in the non-government-controlled areas also takes part in the event.

284074219 1674771172916022 8780001730829441509 n

 

 

Related Posts

Cyprus calls for enhanced international cooperation and strong provisions on missing persons

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Coronavirus: Mask requirement indoors could be lifted on June 1

Staff Reporter

Lower fees for containers with low-cost cargo at Limassol port

Gina Agapiou

June events at Technopolis20

Eleni Philippou

Driver caught doing 174 kph, tests positive for drugs

Gina Agapiou

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign