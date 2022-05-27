May 27, 2022

Akel’s central committee ratifies Mavroyiannis candidacy

By Sarah Ktisti089
Andreas Mavroyiannis

Opposition Akel’s central committee on Friday announced that it has decided to go ahead and support independent candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis for the 2023 presidential elections.

“Akel’s central committee met earlier to assess the result of the dialogue and indicative vote on the recommendation to Akel members and friends in relation to the presidential elections,” Akel said in a statement.

The recommendation to support the former Cyprus problem negotiator and career diplomat Mavroyiannis in 2023 was accepted by Akel members with 78 per cent of the vote.

“Taking into account the result of the vote and all the positions taken by the thousands of Akel members and friends, the central committee today ratified the proposal to support the candidacy of Andreas Mavroyiannis and put it before the extraordinary pancyprian conference. The decision was taken with 94 votes in favour and 1 against,” Akel’s statement read.

Akel’s extraordinary pancyprian conference will take the final decision by secret ballot which will be held on Sunday, June 5.

