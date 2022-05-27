May 27, 2022

Court to convene in hospital after man shoots son

A 69-year-old man, who has admitted to shooting his son twice over an argument, is set to be remanded at the Larnaca general hospital on Friday, where he is being treated for injuries received in the incident, police said.

The suspect turned himself in to Kofinou police station around 7.30pm on Thursday, telling officers he had just shot his son, aged 45, after an argument.

Police went to the scene, finding that the son was wounded in the right shoulder. Following investigations, police concluded that while the father was in the yard of his house in Pyrga, he shot his son twice with a shotgun.

Then, while the suspect was holding the shotgun and attempted to reload, his second son, aged 43, allegedly attacked the father and disarmed him.

The older son was rushed to Nicosia general hospital, where he underwent surgery. His condition was described as non life-threatening.

The father was taken to Larnaca general hospital for treatment for head injuries he sustained, apparently during the tussle when his son tried to disarm him.

Police said an arrest warrant was issued against him and he was arrested a few minutes after midnight.

He is facing charges related to attempted murder, illegal possession, transport and use of firearm, among others.

It appears the two had family differences, with reports suggesting those were of financial nature.

