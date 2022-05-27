May 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Grant of up to €500 for purchase of motorcycle airbag

By Staff Reporter00
ΛΕΜΕΣΟΣ – ΣΟΒΑΡΟ ΤΡΟΧΑΙΟ
File photo

By Andrea Charalambous

An incentive plan for the purchase of protective equipment for motorcyclists was approved by the council of ministers on Friday. The subsidy amount will be €500 or the actual cost of purchase, whichever amount is smaller.

The plan concerns the period of 2022 to 2024, with a total allowance of €1.050.000.

Beneficiaries of the project will be Cypriot, European and third-country nationals who are permanent residents of Cyprus, are holders of a category A, A1 or A2 license, and are owners of a registered motorcycle type vehicle.

The minister of transport, Yiannis Karousos noted that for this year, the sponsorship will cover the purchase of a motorcycle body airbag, which has been proven to save lives.

The aim of the plan is the road safety of motorcyclists, said Karousos.

More details on the project’s start date, the application process and conditions will be announced soon.

Related Posts

‘Manageable increase’ in ECB interest rates expected, says CBC governor

Sarah Ktisti

Labour inspectors to clamp down on undeclared work

Staff Reporter

Event in Protaras to address plastic usage in tourism industry

Jean Christou

Firefighting exercise Hephestus tests readiness

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Defence minister off to US on official visit

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Coronavirus: All Covid entry restrictions scrapped from June 1

Anna Savva
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign