May 28, 2022

Cyprus Mail
French Open Sport Tennis

French Open order of play on Saturday

By Reuters News Service026

Order of play on the main show courts on the seventh day of the French Open on Saturday (play times in GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (1000)

1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Danka Kovinic (Montenegro)

Zheng Qinwen (China) v Alize Cornet (France)

Gilles Simon (France) v 20-Marin Cilic (Croatia)

Not before 1845

Holger Rune (Denmark) v Hugo Gaston (France)

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN (0900)

Irina-Camelia Begu (Romania) v Leolia Jeanjean (France)

28-Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia) v 2-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

3-Paula Badosa (Spain) v 29-Veronika Kudermetova (Russia)

Mikael Ymer (Sweden) v 4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU (0900)

Mackenzie McDonald (U.S) v 11-Jannik Sinner (Italy)

28-Camila Giorgi (Italy) v 7-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

David Goffin (Belgium) v 12-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland)

22-Madison Keys(U.S) v 16-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

Related Posts

Liverpool under pressure to beat Real in Champions League final

Reuters News Service

Rising star Alcaraz dazzles to reach last 16 in Paris (day 6 highlights)

Reuters News Service

Italy’s Mancini defends picking Euro 2020 heroes for disastrous World Cup campaign

Reuters News Service

Ukraine can make nation proud in World Cup playoff, says Zinchenko

Reuters News Service

Tsitsipas survives tough Kolar test to move into third round

Reuters News Service

French Open day five highlights (updated)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign