May 28, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Europe Russia Ukraine World

Russia shows off Zircon hypersonic cruise missile in test-launch at sea

By Reuters News Service00
tsirkon (zircon) hypersonic cruise missile is fired from guided missile frigate admiral gorshkov
File photo: Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missile is fired from guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov in the White Sea in this still image taken from video from the Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via Reuters

Russia successfully test-fired a hypersonic Zircon cruise missile over a distance of about 1,000 km (625 miles), the defence ministry said on Saturday.

The missile was fired from the Barents Sea and hit a target in the White Sea, it said. Video released by the ministry showed the missile being fired from a ship and blazing into the sky on a steep trajectory.

President Vladimir Putin has described the Zircon as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems. Hypersonic weapons can travel at nine times the speed of sound, and Russia has conducted previous test-launches of the Zircon from warships and submarines in the past year.

Russia’s military has suffered heavy losses of men and equipment during its three-month invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a “special operation”, but it has continued to stage high-profile weapons tests to remind the world of its prowess in missile technology.

Last month it test-launched a new nuclear-capable intercontinental missile, the Sarmat, capable of carrying 10 or more warheads and striking the United States.

Related Posts

Ukrainian negotiator says any agreement with Russia ‘isn’t worth a broken penny’

Reuters News Service

‘Tomorrow will be better’: Shanghai inches towards Covid re-opening

Jean Christou

Ukraine says Russian advances could force retreat in part of east

Reuters News Service

Turkey’s talks with Sweden, Finland made little progress on NATO concerns -sources

Reuters News Service

‘Send the police now’: Kids called 911 from Texas classroom during massacre as police waited

Reuters News Service

Falling ice boulders kill two, hurt nine on Swiss Alp

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign