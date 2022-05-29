May 29, 2022

Cypriot seafarer on tanker captured by Iran in good health

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
File photo: The seized oil tanker Pegas

The Cypriot crew member on one of the two Greek-flagged tankers seized by Iranian Revolutionary Guards forces in the Gulf is in good health, the foreign ministry said on Sunday as efforts continue to end the stand-off.

Spokesman for the foreign ministry Demetris Demetriou told the Cyprus News Agency that “efforts and representations continue with the aim to end the hostage-taking”.

He said representations are being made in all directions, from the ambassador (in Iran), the ministry in Nicosia and the Iranian embassy but there is nothing more that can be said.

He added that the Cypriot seafarer is in good health and that his family is in continued communication with him.

Demetriou added that he contacted the family on Saturday evening when he updated them on the ministry’s actions and the family conveyed that the Cypriot is in good health.

Iran’s state maritime body said on Saturday the crew of the two Greek tankers were being cared for on board their vessels.

Iranian forces seized the tankers on Friday, shortly after Tehran warned it would take “punitive action” against Athens over the confiscation of Iranian oil by the United States from a tanker held off the Greek coast.

“The crew of the two Greek tankers have not been arrested, and all crew members … are in good health and are being protected, and provided with necessary services while on board, in accordance with international law,” Iran‘s Ports and Maritime Organization said in a statement.

The two vessels were stopped over unspecified “maritime violations”, the body said.

