May 30, 2022

Demo as former bishop faces indecent assault charges

By Nick Theodoulou01
ÅêäÞëùóç óõìðáñÜóôáóçò ãõíáéêþí ðñïò "Èýìá" ôÝùò Ìçôñïðïëßôç Êéôßïõ

Demonstrators gathered outside Larnaca district court on Monday where former Bishop of Kition Chrysostomos is on trial for assaulting a woman, aged 16 at the time, in 1981. He has entered a plea of not guilty.

The woman read out her statement in an open court session in which she detailed the alleged events of November 1981.

Local media reported that the bishop’s lawyer will argue for the case to be quashed, citing the right to a fair trial, as decades have passed since the alleged attack. The lawyer further argued that the case has already been thoroughly investigated by the police.

The lawyer also stated that important witnesses in the case have since passed away.

Women’s’ rights group Pogo was present outside the court with banners, while the organisation’s leader Skevi Koukouma told reporters that they were there to support the plaintiff and encourage others who were not able to speak out.

Last October, the bishop was acquitted of charges of rape by Larnaca Criminal Court, which found the plaintiff’s testimony was unreliable.

“I feel vindicated. Justice has prevailed,” Chrysostomos had told the Cyprus News Agency at the time.

The court added that the prosecution’s case was based on the plaintiff’s testimony which was rejected by the court as it was found to have “many contradictions, lies and erratic allegations in essential, main and key points.”

The offence allegedly took place in April 2011 in his office in Larnaca. The woman alleged that the bishop had offered her an alcoholic beverage before raping her.

 

