May 30, 2022

Reduced water supply in Larnaca on June 1

There will be reduced water supply by the Larnaca Water Board on June 1 because of repairs to the central pipe, the board said on Monday.

It said supply will be limited for 24 hours from 6.00 am on Wednesday.

Although every effort will be made to maintain a constant supply, consumers are urged to be particularly careful so as to minimise the risk of water cuts.

The board expressed its regret for the inconvenience to the public.

