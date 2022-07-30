July 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hermes marks 50 years of Thoc with exhibition at Larnaca airport

By Staff Reporter0194
larnakathoc2

Hermes Airports is hosting an anniversary exhibition at Larnaca airport on the occasion of 50 years since the establishment of the Cyprus Theatre Organisation (Thoc).

Ten displays have been placed at the departures area where they can be viewed by thousands of passengers. The art exhibition includes theatrical costume props, reviews and play posters, 3D models for set designs and other props, which are an integral part of the history of Cyprus theatre.

The curators Elena Kotasvili and Alexis Vagianos gathered material from the archive of Thoc for the exhibition, with a focus on the unseen aspect of theatre.

Antigone Papaphilippou, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Thoc, stated that “THOC is celebrating half a century of existence with a significant exhibition, which includes rare material from its archive, that is displayed for the first time for public viewing. Larnaca airport is the ideal space to host the exhibition, giving passengers the opportunity to have a closer look, behind the scenes”.

Maria Kouroupi, Senior Manager of Aviation Development and Communication of Hermes Airports, said “At Hermes Airports we always support culture through our Sense of Place project, with the aim to highlight elements that can be found on the island, through installations placed at the airports. In our opinion, exhibiting art in public spaces is the most immediate way for art to be enjoyed by everyone. Especially at the “gateway” of a country, the airport, cultural creativity is not decorative, on the contrary, it states our identity”.

The exhibition will be hosted at the airport until the end of September.

Related Posts

Lifeguards seek meeting with Limassol district officer ‘to explain their job to him’

Nick Theodoulou

North says it will ‘take measures’ in response to Unficyp mandate renewal

Nick Theodoulou

New season of CySO concerts coming up

Eleni Philippou

Revitalising rural and mountain communities ‘high on government agenda’

Iole Damaskinos

The puzzle of not feeling forced to win

Alix Norman

Moody’s welcomes BoC exit scheme, says profitability to recover faster

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign