August 1, 2022

British bases’ school student signs with Apollon FC

St John’s school student Oliver Robinson has been signed by first division team Apollon FC in his first professional football contract at age 17, bringing the left-footed player a step closer to fulfilling his dream of one day playing for Arsenal FC.

Robinson, originally from Cornwall, has been living with his parents in Cyprus who are primary school teachers at the British base Akrotiri primary school and has been playing for Apollon FC Under-19s team since 2019.

He confessed his shock when the first team coach approached him at the end of last season to tell him that they wanted him to sign a professional contract.

“When the coach told me last season that they wanted to sign me, I was absolutely over the moon as I never really thought it would happen,” he said.

“I have played the game since I was very young, but always looked at other players and thought they were better,” he added.

Robinson, a fan of Thierry Henry, Theo Walcott and Bukayo Saka also spoke of his goal of playing in Apollon’s first team and dream of playing for Arsenal.

“That’s the plan…I know I have to keep training hard and playing well to get into the first team and of course, playing for Arsenal is an ambitious dream, but I will keep working to make it happen.,” he said.

 

 

 

 

