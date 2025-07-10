British holidaymakers heading to Cyprus this summer are facing steep price rises for all-inclusive packages, with costs up by almost a quarter compared with last year, according to figures reported by the BBC on Thursday.

New data compiled for the BBC by TravelSupermarket shows the average price for a seven-night, all-inclusive family holiday in Cyprus in August has jumped 23 per cent, climbing from £950 (€1,102) per person in 2024 to £1,166 (€1,352) this year. Cyprus recorded the second biggest price rise among popular destinations, though it ranks ninth in the list of the most searched holiday spots.

The surge comes as travellers across the UK see higher prices for trips to several favourite destinations including Spain, Greece, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Portugal.

Experts say many factors lie behind the soaring costs.

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of the travel agent group Advantage Travel Partnership, said: “These increases simply keep pace with the broader cost of doing business and reflect the reality of higher operational costs, from increased energy bills affecting hotels, to elevated food costs impacting restaurants and rising wages across the hospitality sector.”

Despite higher prices, some families are still willing to spend more for better experiences. Lo Bue-Said told the BBC that certain holidaymakers are choosing premium all-inclusive packages or splashing out on pricier seats for long-haul flights, including trips to destinations such as Dubai.

But for many, the rising costs are forcing changes in holiday plans. Travel consultant Luke Fitzpatrick, from Perfect Getaways in Liverpool, said more people are choosing shorter breaks.

“Last year we did a lot for 10 nights and this year we’ve got a lot of people dropping to four or seven nights, just a short little weekend vacation, just getting away in the sun,” he told the BBC.

He added that last-minute bookings have become common.

“People are coming in with their suitcases asking if they can go away today or tomorrow. Yesterday we had a couple come in with their passports and we got them on a flight last night from Liverpool to Turkey,” he said.

While average prices for Cyprus holidays have risen, experts stress that costs vary widely depending on where people travel on the island and when they book. The TravelSupermarket figures reflect online searches between April 18 and June 17 for seven-night all-inclusive family breaks in August 2024 and 2025. Meanwhile, Italy and Tunisia were the only destinations among the top ten to see average holiday prices fall, dropping by 11 per cent and 4 per cent respectively.

Despite price rises, British tourists remain the biggest share of the tourism pie in Cyprus.