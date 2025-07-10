Cyprus faces sweltering heat on Thursday, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius in inland areas. The department of meteorology has issued a yellow warning in force from midday until 5pm. Meteorologists say the heat comes from a seasonal low-pressure system and a mass of hot air over the region.

“The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 40 degrees Celsius in inland areas and about 33 degrees Celsius in the highest mountain regions,” officials say.

Skies across the island are mainly clear after early patches of low cloud or mist disappear. Winds blow from the southwest to northwest, and locally from southeast to southwest in some areas this morning. Wind speeds range from light to moderate, at 3 to 4 Beaufort. By the afternoon, winds at the southwest coast become locally strong, reaching 5 Beaufort. The sea is slightly rough in places.

Temperatures on Thursday rise to around 40 degrees inland, about 35 degrees on the southeastern and eastern coasts, near 34 degrees on the northern coast, and around 33 degrees along other coasts and in higher mountains. On Thursday evening, skies stay mostly clear. Some low cloud may appear at times, mainly over western and northern coastal areas. Towards dawn, light fog could form locally in eastern and inland regions. Winds blow southwest to northwest, light and at times moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort, later becoming variable and weaker at about 3 Beaufort.

The sea becomes calm to slightly rough, though it stays a bit choppy in the west. Temperatures drop to around 22 degrees inland and on the western and northern coasts, about 24 degrees on other coasts, and roughly 20 degrees in the highest mountains. The weather remains mainly clear on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. A slight drop in temperatures is expected tomorrow, but levels stay a little above the seasonal average through the weekend.

Authorities urge people to drink plenty of water, stay in the shade, and avoid outdoor activity during peak heat. The conditions raise fire risks in dry areas and pose dangers to vulnerable groups, including the elderly and young children.