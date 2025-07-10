In a remarkable move that redefines employee support within the retail sector, supermarket chain Sklavenitis has introduced the 14th salary to its entire workforce in Cyprus, including employees from the recently acquired Papantoniou stores. This initiative makes Sklavenitis the only supermarket chain on the island to offer this valuable financial benefit to all of its staff—regardless of seniority or position.

The total cost of implementing this benefit is estimated at €2 million, reflecting the company’s firm commitment to recognizing the contribution and hard work of its employees. In an industry where long hours and high customer demands are the norm, such a gesture is not just appreciated—it’s transformative.

Beyond the 14th salary, Sklavenitis Cyprus has established a comprehensive package of employee benefits designed to support both financial wellbeing and overall quality of life. Central to this is the implementation of the Automatic Cost of Living Adjustment (ATA) at 11.17%, in line with labor agreements. This ensures that employees’ salaries maintain their purchasing power, particularly important in the face of rising inflation and living expenses.

Further, all staff have the opportunity to participate in a Group Life and Health Insurance Plan, offering added security and peace of mind. The company also contributes to a Provident Fund, helping employees build a more stable financial future through long-term savings.

Additional perks include discounts on purchases made in Sklavenitis stores, a birth allowance for new parents, and €100 holiday gift vouchers provided during Easter and Christmas—demonstrating the company’s attention to the small, but meaningful, moments in their employees’ lives.

Sklavenitis has long prioritized an employee-first philosophy, and these latest initiatives reinforce that approach. By investing in its people, the company not only enhances morale and loyalty but also strengthens its brand identity as a responsible and forward-thinking employer.

A satisfied employee is, after all, a key ingredient in delivering excellent customer service. Through its actions, Sklavenitis shows that prioritizing staff welfare isn’t just good ethics—it’s also good business.