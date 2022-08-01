August 1, 2022

Cans for Kids charity donates medical equipment to hospital

By Jonathan Shkurko00
handover diaphanoscopes
Cans for Kids president Rosie Charalambous hands over the diaphanoscopes to Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela and Okypy director of the board Marios Panayides

Local charity Cans for Kids donated four diaphanoscopes worth over €8,000 to be used at the Makarios children’s hospital in Nicosia, as well as the paediatric wards at Limassol and Larnaca hospital.

The handing over of the medical equipment took place at Makarios hospital on Monday in the presence of Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela and Okypy director of the board Marios Panayides.

Diaphanoscopes enable the identification of air or liquid-filled structures deep below the skin’s surface and are particularly useful in paediatrics, especially for premature and newborn babies whose tiny blood vessels can be difficult to find. This sometimes results in bruising and trauma if several attempts have to be made to successfully puncture the vessel while inserting drips or administering medication.

“This equipment will greatly assist doctors and nurses to carry out procedures quickly, and also reduce stress for both patients and their parents when it’s necessary for blood vessels to be accessed,” said Cans for Kids president Rosie Charalambous, as she handed over the equipment.

Commending the charity for their work over the last 32 years, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela also thanked Cans for Kids for their “outstanding work”.

“The significant voluntary work of the organisation is highlighted thanks to such actions,” he said.

“Through your consideration for children battling illness, you have managed to rally the community’s environmental consciousness to provide real support to them. My wish is that we all follow your example and contribute, each in our own way, to the reinforcement of the organisation, so that your work can continue undiminished,” Hadipantela said.

 

