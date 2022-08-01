August 1, 2022

Napa police are on the warpath

By Nick Theodoulou01394
Ayia Napa police are continuing their crackdown on illegalities in the town with their focus centred on illegal employment and unlicensed businesses – with multiple arrests and dozens of fines.

The latest operation took place over the weekend with 71 businesses and 127 persons inspected, leading to two arrests for attacks on police officers and resisting arrest.

The checks saw the toughened rapid response unit (MMAD), Ayia Napa and Paralimni police, as well as the traffic control officers join forces to carry out the inspections.

A total of 30 reports were issued, including one for selling alcohol without a licence, eight for not having secured a music licence, and seven for being open past operating hours.

A further seven businesses were charged for serving alcohol in excess of their licence.

In the wide-ranging operation, one person was arrested for drugs possession, another for drug use, and three for smoking in prohibited areas.

Police also took part in road safety checks, leading to 66 reports – one of whom was found to be under the influence of drugs and four others for being past the alcohol limit.

Elsewhere, four third-country nationals were arrested for working without the required paperwork – while their employers were also charged and are due to appear in court. One other person was arrested for illegally residing in the country.

The police added that they will continue with their heightened checks throughout the remainder of the tourism season.

They said that the operations are being carried out to efficiently prevent and identify illegalities, increasing the security of the community.

 

 

 

