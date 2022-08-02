August 2, 2022

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus

Gloria Jean’s coffee franchise changes hands

By Staff Reporter0155
The Gloria Jean’s Coffee franchise in Cyprus has been sold to Lanitis Entertainment.

This marks the end of C.C. Coffee Company’s 16-year ownership of the coffee chain franchise in Cyprus.

The change in ownership came about after an agreement was signed for Amathus Leisure and Lanitis Entertainment to acquire C.C. Coffee Company, the organisation that owned the 11 Gloria Jean’s stores in Cyprus.

The deal also includes the four Cremoso Gelato Artigianale ice cream stores, as well as the manufacturing unit that makes the ice cream.

 

 

 

