Keeping the island’s heritage alive

Awarded for achieving the American Dream, one leading US Cypriot has spent the last 50 years instilling the culture of his ancestral home in his compatriots. PAUL LAMBIS meets him

In 2019, one of the most highly regarded leaders of the Greek Cypriot and Greek American communities made a special visit to Cyprus. This was not his first trip to the island. Philip Christopher had visited many times in the past, taking part in the annual conference for Cypriot diaspora, which was held again this week in Nicosia and Limassol.

The import of this visit owed a great deal to Philip’s hard work ethic and spirit of entrepreneurship. For the first time in the history of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (Ahepa), a Greek Cypriot American was to receive the organisation’s highest honour in front of the President of Cyprus for realising the American Dream, for his passion, vision and determination to see peace, love and justice reign over a united Cyprus, as well as for his unwavering support for Hellenism.

Born in Kyrenia, Philip emigrated to the United States with his family when he was 10 years old. Over the course of a four-decade career, he rose to become a leader in the US wireless industry. He also served on the boards of several trade associations and was instrumental in bringing many well-known manufacturers to the Americas.

His commitment to his ancestral homeland is evident through the Cypriot organisations he represents. In 1975, Philip founded the Pancyprian Association of America, focusing its efforts on protecting and assisting the struggle of the Cypriot people for freedom and justice.

“The Pancyprian Association is the largest Greek Cypriot organisation based in New York, with branches in Florida and Washington, DC,” he said. “Our primary mission is to help educate Greek Cypriot American students and to keep our heritage and traditions alive.”

The association operates in many areas, including cultural, athletic, theatre and music. “The Pancyprian Choir of New York, for example, has become a valued member of New York’s artistic community through its professional concert performances,” Philip told Living. “The choir’s contribution includes annual Christmas and spring recitals, including special tributes, and meaningful anniversary concerts.

“Whether through musical performances, traditional dancing lessons and shows, staging Greek and Cypriot theatre productions, or organising social events and humanitarian initiatives, the Greek Cypriot community is exceptionally close-knit, constantly supporting one another while preserving and promoting our Cypriot culture in the United States,” Philip added.

“The task of preserving our Cypriot identity abroad is not an easy one, especially when it comes to educating the second generation. The youth of today have so many different interests, but we are making every effort to connect young Cypriots who are living in the United States and reinforce the ties to our Cypriot heritage through cultural, educational, professional, and social events.”

According to Philip, there are approximately 55,000 Greek Cypriots living in America today. “All Greeks are united in increasing awareness of the Cyprus issue and demanding justice and peace for our island while upholding our Hellenic values and principles.”

In his capacity as President of Pseka, the International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus, Philip’s mission remains the pursuit of a just and viable solution to the Cyprus problem. “My dream is to see Cyprus, a member of the European Union, free of occupying forces. This is a fate its people, both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, deserve.”

In 2019, when an emotional Philip accepted the Socrates Award bestowed by Ahepa (American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association), he praised his parents, honouring them and all the refugees of Cyprus, including those who have been fighting for freedom and justice since 1974.

“We have an obligation because we are of Greek Cypriot descent,” Philip stated. “But also, as American citizens, we have an obligation to make sure that the principles and ideals that we believe in in the US, come true for Cyprus.”

Since the Pancyprian Association’s founding in the 1970s, Philip has held the position of president. His vigour, enthusiasm, and resolve have not wavered. “Every time there is an election, no one wants to run for president and take over the reins. However, I am hopeful that something will change very soon.”

Philip Christopher is a remarkable individual, and a shining example for the Cypriot diaspora in America. Despite being thousands of miles away from his ancestral home, this highly respectable individual from humble beginnings has never forgotten his roots and is committed to carrying on the struggle for Cyprus’ freedom. “The work goes on, the hope endures, and the dream of a united free Cyprus will never die.”