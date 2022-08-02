August 2, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Wolt at Work now available in Cyprus

By Press Release00
wolt at work 02 2 1 30

Wolt is expanding even further with the addition of its new Wolt at Work service. The recent innovation is already available to millions of users in many countries worldwide, now including Cyprus.

Wolt at Work launched in Cyprus in July and is available for companies all over the island who wish to make the management of meal expenses in their company even simpler. Some of the biggest companies in Cyprus are already using Wolt at Work.

Wolt’s latest innovation is an ideal solution for businesses that would like to use Wolt at Work to order food at their workplace or for their employees.

For example, with Wolt at Work, companies can easily order great food at the office from nearby restaurants or products from their favourite stores. In addition, key benefits of using this service are that all staff expenses for the entire team can be brought together on one invoice, and that the exact amount they spend each month can be paid directly, while simplifying the reporting process for accounting needs of the business.

To start using Wolt at Work at your business, all you need to do is sign up either via the Wolt app or at wolt.com. After that, you can set the company’s meal budgets, the times/days when teams can order food, and, finally, specify the addresses at which to receive orders.

Using Wolt at Work for your team allows employees to order individually, or for a selected employee to order for everyone. After ordering, you’ll be able to track your meal’s delivery progress live through the Wolt app or on wolt.com.

Most importantly, with Wolt at Work, you will be able to pay monthly, receiving and paying the invoice instantly. Managing your business meal expenses and paying for them has never been easier than with Wolt at Work!

Related Posts

Limassol store launch brings Lidl’s global network to 12,000

Press Release

Lidl Cyprus captures 16 honours at local HR, innovation awards

Press Release

ONE: Pafilia’s new world of luxury has arrived

Press Release

Lidl events bring late-summer magic to Limassol district

Press Release

Leptos Coral Seas Villas: a show-stopping development

Press Release

Lidl counts down to newest store opening on Limassol seafront

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign