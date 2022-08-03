Lidl Cyprus video campaign demos eco-friendly home hacks

As we all know by now, our planet needs our help. The need for sustainability is greater than ever and requires all our efforts. That’s why it’s important to remember that even our smallest, everyday habits can have a significant impact on the environment.

Put differently: our lifestyle choices impact both our physical home and the planet we inhabit. The more eco-sustainably we live, the more we contribute to the protection of the environment. This is where the Lidl Eco Hacks campaign comes into the picture, urging us to make our everyday life a little greener.

Always taking its responsibilities to people and the environment seriously, Lidl Cyprus’ #LidlEcoHacks digital initiative is part of the supermarket chain’s #ProjectZero actions.

Eco-conscious young people from Cyprus and Greece joined forces to create Lidl Eco Hacks, addressing topics such as food waste, zero waste, reuse, recycling of old, raw and other materials, aiming to reduce our individual environmental footprint for a more sustainable everyday life.

In the two videos for the campaign in which she appears, architect Natasha Christou, sustainability consultant and co-founder of Gardens of the Future, shows us how to make natural fertiliser at home, as well as how to create our own vegetable garden from kitchen leftovers.

In her video, chef Maria Markitani tries not to bin anything from her kitchen, finding creative ways instead to utilise leftovers. Thanks to her demonstrations, we learn how to put our leftover bread to use.

Then there’s Elena Olympiou’s video – as a radio producer, actress and climate change ambassador for UNRF UNIC, she offers easy tips to reduce water waste at home.

As for nutritionist and vegan recipe book author Hara Odysseos, in her Lidl Eco Hacks episode she shows us how to better store vegetables, so that they last longer, once again, reducing food waste.

In her #LidlEcoHacks video, Zoe Philippou, fashion and textile designer and creator of the Cherry & Mint brand, educates us on the upcycling philosophy and shows us how to breathe new life into our old clothes.

Meanwhile, radio producer Phaedra Sarikaki, a prominent animal lover and dog enthusiast, knows plastic is probably the most polluting material on the planet. So, in her Lidl Eco Hacks video, she shows us alternatives to plastic, so as to drastically reduce its use in our daily lives.

Finally, there are the young people of makeART, who, in addition to crafting impressive creations, are also environmentally conscious and upcycling champions. They never throw away old or broken furniture, but transform it or give it a fresh function instead. In their video, they show us how to give new use to something seemingly useless.

The #LidlEcoHacks initiative is part of Lidl Cyprus’ wider environmental protection strategy. Become a green ambassador of our planet and start changing the world!

