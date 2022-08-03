Police deny brutality, Mitsero protest continues (Updated)

A police officers’ association has rejected the accusation of police brutality during the protests against the planned relocation of an asphalt plant to Mitsero.

The protests started on Tuesday, when residents of the 12 affected communities blocked part of the Kato Moni to Ayios Ioannis Mallountas road and continued on Wednesday.

The community leaders of Agrokipia and Mitsero were also arrested on Tuesday for obstructing the progress of an excavator sent to delineate the site, and for verbally insulting police. They were taken to Lakatamia police station where they were charged and released.

Following the arrests, the Cyprus environmental movement group (PKK) called for their release claiming police used “excessive force”. The NGO also called for an end to any work to install the “death factory”.

Political parties and other organisations also echoed the criticism of police.

Videos published on social media on Tuesday show the tense situation between the demonstrators and police officers, who pushed and shoved several people.

Following a public outcry accusing the police of excessive force use, the police officers’ association Isotita (Equality) said that the accusations are unfounded, adding that the issue started when an officer had to be taken to hospital after feeling ill due to the severe heat.

“What happened yesterday saddens us all,” Isotita head Nikos Loizides told the Cyprus Times.

“The pushing and the shoving only took place when police officers needed to create the space for their colleague to be taken to hospital.”

Loizides added that he understands the outcry stemming from the planned relocation of the asphalt plant in the area.

“There are police officers living in the area as well. But we have to maintain order. Justice needs to be sought in courts, through laws and regulations. Injustice is one thing and maintaining order is another,” Loizides said.

Protests against the planned relocation of the plant to Mitsero continued on Wednesday.

Residents of the 12 affected communities in the area claimed that the relocation of the asphalt factory will harm the environment and public health. The communities concern Mitsero, Kato Moni, Agrokipia, Agios Ioannis, Arediou, Malounta, Meniko, Orounta, Ayia Marina, Ayios Epiphanios, Kalo Chorio and Klirou.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency on Wednesday, Agrokipia community leader Sotiris Kyriakou, one of the two arrested on Tuesday, said he was among the people who stayed at the site overnight to demonstrate their disapproval.

“When I woke up this morning, there were around 100 people,” he said, adding that several local residents interrupted their holidays to join the protests.

“I am very glad to see so many people here. I want to add that the situation is calm and there is no tension between demonstrators and the police.

“We are now waiting to be contacted by the presidential office in order to set up a meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades,” Kyriakou said, adding that there has been a lot of misinformation regarding the ongoing issue.

On Tuesday, the Agrokipia community leader told the media that the protesters “will not be leaving until President Anastasiades orders a stop to any activity there”.